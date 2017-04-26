NPA rebel surrenders in Zamboanga del Sur

A MEMBER of the New People's Army has surrendered to the government troops due to difficulty in life as they continuously evade the troops in the province of Zamboanga del Sur. Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command information officer, identified the NPA surrenderee as Jonelo Balabag alias Joel, 25, a resident of Purok 1 in the village of Matalang, Lakewood, Zamboanga del Sur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.