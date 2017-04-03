NPA eyed in burning of trailer truck in Makilala
MAKILALA, North Cotabato - - A trailer truck loaded with bananas was "intentionally burned" by suspected New People's Army along the national highway here Monday night. Police reports reaching Mayor Rudy Caoagdan said unidentified armed men believed to be members of the NPA "intentionally burned" a trailer truck of the Cowboy Trucking of La Frutera, Inc. at around 7:45 p.m. Monday along Sitio Flortam, Barangay Batasan.
