NGCP works with hotels to deal with power outage

THE Hotel, Resort, Restaurant Association of Cebu is working closely with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines to help tourism players brace for the scheduled power outage in some parts of Mactan Island next week. "We are working closely with NGCP for the schedule power interuption...which all our members are preparing for already," said newly-elected HRRAC president Carlo Suarez.

