Mystery as beauty queen shot dead at home after 2 men gave her flowers

The men then let off a single bullet into Mary Christine Balagtas' head then fled on a waiting motorbike at 9.10am at her home in Bulacan, Philippines, according to a police investigation. The 23-year-old was rushed to Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Pulilan town, but was pronounced dead on arrival, as paramedics battled to stabilise her on Wednesday April 5. Superintendent Julio Lizardo from Plaridel Police said they are now investigating a man who had a previous relationship with Miss Balagtas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.