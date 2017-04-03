Mystery as beauty queen shot dead at home after 2 men gave her flowers
The men then let off a single bullet into Mary Christine Balagtas' head then fled on a waiting motorbike at 9.10am at her home in Bulacan, Philippines, according to a police investigation. The 23-year-old was rushed to Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Pulilan town, but was pronounced dead on arrival, as paramedics battled to stabilise her on Wednesday April 5. Superintendent Julio Lizardo from Plaridel Police said they are now investigating a man who had a previous relationship with Miss Balagtas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC