MMDA to start transfer of Southwest provincial terminal in May
By Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren The transfer of the Southwest Integrated Interim Provincial Terminal in Paranaque City will be implemented in phases starting May, said the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority . This is to avoid confusion among the commuters and drivers of public utility buses from Cavite and Batangas going to Metro Manila, MMDA officer in charge Tim Orbos.
