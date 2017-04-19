MMDA to start transfer of Southwest p...

MMDA to start transfer of Southwest provincial terminal in May

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren The transfer of the Southwest Integrated Interim Provincial Terminal in Paranaque City will be implemented in phases starting May, said the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority . This is to avoid confusion among the commuters and drivers of public utility buses from Cavite and Batangas going to Metro Manila, MMDA officer in charge Tim Orbos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC