Meet Stephen Shedd, Prostitute-Loving Navy Exec in Fat Leonard Scandal
The U.S. Navy is currently embroiled in one of the biggest scandals to rock the service in recent memory, with the main targets of a recently unsealed grand jury indictment being nine officers, including Stephen Shedd, an active commander from Colorado Springs. The group, whose self-generated nicknames included "The Cool Kids," "The Band of Brothers," "The Brotherhood," "The Wolfpack," the "Familia" and "The Lion King's Harem," allegedly provided confidential shipping schedules and the like to Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis, aka "Fat Leonard," in exchange for bribes such as party time with prostitutes.
Read more at Denver Westword.
