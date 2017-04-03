Mayor Sara: Localized peace talks wit...

Mayor Sara: Localized peace talks with reds 'put on hold'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MindaNews

City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said the localized peace talks with the New Peoples' Army will be put on hold while talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines are ongoing in Noordwijk, The Netherlands. In a statement released on Wednesday, the presidential daughter, who earlier offered a "hand in peace" to the rebels, said that they would like "to wait and see how the efforts of the national government to end the insurgency problem will unfold."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar 11 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,060 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC