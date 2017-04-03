Mayor Sara: Localized peace talks with reds 'put on hold'
City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said the localized peace talks with the New Peoples' Army will be put on hold while talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines are ongoing in Noordwijk, The Netherlands. In a statement released on Wednesday, the presidential daughter, who earlier offered a "hand in peace" to the rebels, said that they would like "to wait and see how the efforts of the national government to end the insurgency problem will unfold."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC