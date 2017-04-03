Mayor Sara: Localized peace talks with reds 'put on hold'

City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said the localized peace talks with the New Peoples' Army will be put on hold while talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines are ongoing in Noordwijk, The Netherlands. In a statement released on Wednesday, the presidential daughter, who earlier offered a "hand in peace" to the rebels, said that they would like "to wait and see how the efforts of the national government to end the insurgency problem will unfold."

