Magnitude-6.0 quake damages properties in Philippines
The Philippines' Office of Civil Defense in Northern Mindanao said that the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Lanao del Sur province on April 12 damaged about 60 properties in Kalilangan, Rappler reported. Damaged properties include the town municipal hall, Bukidnon Provincial Hospital and the Sangguniang Bayan building.
