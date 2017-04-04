Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts Southern Tagalog, Metro Manila areas

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Southern Tagalog and some Metro Manila areas at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, state volcanologist said. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported on its website that the earthquake's epicenter was determined at northwest of Tingloy town in Batangas, with a depth of three kilometers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.