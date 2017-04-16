Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Lanao del Sur
A MAGNITUDE 5.2 earthquake hit Wao town in Lanao del Sur around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, April 16. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded the epicenter of the earthquake at 14 kilometers northwest of the town with a depth of 3 kilometers. The earthquake was felt at Intensity V in Wao, Lanao del Sur; Intensity IV in Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Intensity III in Cotabato City and Intensity II in Cagayan de Oro City and in Pangantucan, Maramag, Valencia City and Quezon in Bukidnon.
