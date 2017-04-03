Liam Fox accused of 'grovelling' to pro-vigilante Philippines president
Liam Fox is facing criticism for preaching "shared values" with the Philippines as he met its president Rodrigo Duterte, who has bragged of personally killing suspected criminals. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35595103.ece/e8e0d/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-f1d3c422-0a05-4ec9-ac79-81c6635b697b_I1.jpg Liam Fox is facing criticism for preaching "shared values" with the Philippines as he met its president Rodrigo Duterte, who has bragged of personally killing suspected criminals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC