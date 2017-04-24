LGBT rights in the Philippines still ...

LGBT rights in the Philippines still in the closet

21 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Reuben James Barrete says religious and moral prejudices, coupled with U-turns by lawmakers, show true acceptance for the LGBT community in the Philippines will be elusive without access to political dialogue The Philippines, with one of the most colourful and vibrant gay communities in Asia, claims to be on the crest of homosexual tolerance. However, the general population, particularly the older generation, seems to think LGBT rights and issues shouldn't be at the top of the political agenda on "moral" grounds and the perceived threat to social order.

