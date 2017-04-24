Lawyer for Philippines hit-man files ...

Lawyer for Philippines hit-man files complaint against Duterte at ICC

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Star Online

A Philippines lawyer said he had filed a complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte and senior officials at the International Criminal Court on Monday, accusing them of crimes against humanity in a nationwide anti-drugs crackdown. Attorney Jude Sabio said in the 77-page complaint that Duterte "repeatedly, unchangingly and continuously" committed crimes against humanity and that under him, killing drug suspects and other criminals has become "best practice".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,664 • Total comments across all topics: 280,518,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC