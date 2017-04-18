Lawyer for Philippines hit-man files ...

Lawyer for Philippines hit-man files complaint against Duterte at ICC

A Philippines lawyer said he had filed a complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte and senior officials at the International Criminal Court on Monday, accusing them of crimes against humanity in a nationwide anti-drugs crackdown. FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines March 13, 2017.

