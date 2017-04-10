Lasca as leaves Philippines, to retur...

Lasca as leaves Philippines, to return on April 22

Sun-Star

In a text message, Mangrobang said a report from the BI Port Operations Division said Lascanas left the country on board a flight to Singapore last April 8. "As reported by our Port Operations Division Chief Marc Red Marinas, a passenger by the name Arthur B Lascanas presented himself [on Saturday] for immigration departure clearance on or about 1701H," Mangrobang said. The spokesperson explained that Lascanas was not a subject of any immigration lookout bulletin order or hold departure order, so authorities cannot prevent him from departing the country.

