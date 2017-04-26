Lady police superintendent's house yield bomb-making materials; 3 arrested

Armed with a search warrant issued by a lower court, a joint team of police and army operatives raided the house of detained police Superintendent Maria Cristina Brugada Nobleza at Pine Hills Executive Homes in Purok 5, Barangay Casisang in Malaybalay City Monday night and seized several bomb materials and subversive documents. PNP Northern Mindanao spokesperson Superintendent Lemuel Gonda said the operatives seized 66 non-electric blasting caps, a timer for an explosive device, several bomb making components, an M16 rifle, a .45 pistol and ammunitions.

