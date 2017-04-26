Lady police superintendent's house yield bomb-making materials; 3 arrested
Armed with a search warrant issued by a lower court, a joint team of police and army operatives raided the house of detained police Superintendent Maria Cristina Brugada Nobleza at Pine Hills Executive Homes in Purok 5, Barangay Casisang in Malaybalay City Monday night and seized several bomb materials and subversive documents. PNP Northern Mindanao spokesperson Superintendent Lemuel Gonda said the operatives seized 66 non-electric blasting caps, a timer for an explosive device, several bomb making components, an M16 rifle, a .45 pistol and ammunitions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC