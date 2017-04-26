Lady police superintendent's house yi...

Lady police superintendent's house yield bomb-making materials; 3 arrested

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Armed with a search warrant issued by a lower court, a joint team of police and army operatives raided the house of detained police Superintendent Maria Cristina Brugada Nobleza at Pine Hills Executive Homes in Purok 5, Barangay Casisang in Malaybalay City Monday night and seized several bomb materials and subversive documents. PNP Northern Mindanao spokesperson Superintendent Lemuel Gonda said the operatives seized 66 non-electric blasting caps, a timer for an explosive device, several bomb making components, an M16 rifle, a .45 pistol and ammunitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC