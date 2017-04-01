Labor office in Northern Mindanao announces 898 - summer jobs'
THE Department of Labor and Employment -Northern Mindanao announced that there are 898 slots available for students in Misamis Oriental province who want to work this summer. The Dole, along with the Provincial Government of Misamis Oriental, said students can avail the Special Program for Employment of Students in the province.
