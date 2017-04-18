Korea establishes disaster response center in typhoon-hit Philippines
South Korea has established a disaster management center in the Philippine city of Passi as a facility for evacuation training and shelter, following super typhoon Haiyen, which hit the Southeast Asian country's central region in 2013, the South Korean Red Cross said Monday. The South Korean Red Cross has implemented the project with the local government of Passi to build the facility on the island of Panay, Iloilo Province in the Philippines, as part of rehabilitation efforts in the wake of the typhoon that killed 6,300 people in the region it traversed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC