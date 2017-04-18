Korea establishes disaster response center in typhoon-hit Philippines

South Korea has established a disaster management center in the Philippine city of Passi as a facility for evacuation training and shelter, following super typhoon Haiyen, which hit the Southeast Asian country's central region in 2013, the South Korean Red Cross said Monday. The South Korean Red Cross has implemented the project with the local government of Passi to build the facility on the island of Panay, Iloilo Province in the Philippines, as part of rehabilitation efforts in the wake of the typhoon that killed 6,300 people in the region it traversed.

