Korea establishes disaster response c...

Korea establishes disaster response center in typhoon-hit Philippines

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea has established a disaster management center in the Philippine city of Passi as a facility for evacuation training and shelter, following super typhoon Haiyen, which hit the Southeast Asian country's central region in 2013, the South Korean Red Cross said Monday. The South Korean Red Cross has implemented the project with the local government of Passi to build the facility on the island of Panay, Iloilo Province in the Philippines, as part of rehabilitation efforts in the wake of the typhoon that killed 6,300 people in the region it traversed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,502 • Total comments across all topics: 280,521,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC