Inday Sara calls NPA rebels 'terrorists' after Saturday attack

Mayor Sara Duterte has condemned the attack by the New People's Army and called the organization "terrorists" after a civilian was seriously injured Saturday morning. "Let us support our police and the military by openly condemning the NPA as a terrorist organization," Mayor Duterte said, calling the simultaneous attacks "acts of terrorism."

