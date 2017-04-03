How to cover a president who's litera...

How to cover a president who's literally willing to go to war with the media

11 hrs ago

Two months into his incipient presidency, Rodrigo Duterte lambasted United Nations officials for criticizing his bloody drug war and threatened to pull the Philippines out of the intergovernmental body, a move that would have wrecked international relations and posed serious economic consequences for the Southeast Asian nation. Duterte has often dismissed his controversial comments as harmless cracks and mocked journalists for reporting them otherwise.

Chicago, IL

