Houses damaged as strong quake hits south Philippines1 hour ago

A strong magnitude 6.0-earthquake hit the southern Philippines at dawn today, damaging dozens of houses and sending people fleeing into the streets for safety, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of serious casualties but electricity was cut and water pipes ruptured in Lanao del Sur, a mainly rural region some 800 kilometres south of Manila, they said.

