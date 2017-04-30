Government witness vs Abu Sayyaf arre...

Government witness vs Abu Sayyaf arrested for extortion

A GOVERNMENT witness in the campaign against the Abu Sayyaf bandits was arrested in an entrapment operation for extortion in Zamboanga City, the police reported Sunday, April 30. Superintendent Rogelio Alabata, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula spokesman, identified the suspect as Faisal Benasing, 35, a resident of mariki village, Zamboanga City. Alabata said Benasing was arrested by intelligence operatives in an entrapment operation around 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29, in downtown Zamboanga.

