French envoy explores investment potentials of Ilocos provinces

1 hr ago

France's envoy to the Philippines Thierry Mathou visited last week the provinces of Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte to explore the province's investment potential specifically on agribusiness and renewable energy. Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Luis V. Singson said Saturday that this was one of the best visitation made by a foreign ambassador to the province as the talked between him and Mathou was focus on investment potential in the province.

Chicago, IL

