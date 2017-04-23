Four members of Abu Sayyaf terrorist group killed in central Philippines
Four Abu Sayyaf militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with police and troops in the central Philippines, more than a week after the group surprised authorities by venturing north of its traditional stronghold and engaging in deadly clashes, the military said Sunday. A spokesman for the military said security forces were hunting several other members of the terrorist group on the tourist island of Bohol, in the central Visayas region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC