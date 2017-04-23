Four members of Abu Sayyaf terrorist ...

Four members of Abu Sayyaf terrorist group killed in central Philippines

2 hrs ago

Four Abu Sayyaf militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with police and troops in the central Philippines, more than a week after the group surprised authorities by venturing north of its traditional stronghold and engaging in deadly clashes, the military said Sunday. A spokesman for the military said security forces were hunting several other members of the terrorist group on the tourist island of Bohol, in the central Visayas region.

