Fatal drowning mars - peaceful' Holy ...

Fatal drowning mars - peaceful' Holy Week

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE fatal Easter Sunday drowning of a boy somewhere in Opol beach has spoiled an otherwise peaceful observance of Holy Week in Cagayan de Oro and other places in Northern Mindanao. Amid fears of spillover of the bloody encounter between the Abu Sayyaf group and government forces in Bohol, the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office said the city's observance of the Holy Week was generally peaceful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,349,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC