Fatal drowning mars - peaceful' Holy Week
THE fatal Easter Sunday drowning of a boy somewhere in Opol beach has spoiled an otherwise peaceful observance of Holy Week in Cagayan de Oro and other places in Northern Mindanao. Amid fears of spillover of the bloody encounter between the Abu Sayyaf group and government forces in Bohol, the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office said the city's observance of the Holy Week was generally peaceful.
