Emir holds official talks with Philippines President
Doha: Qatar and the Philippines, led by the HH Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the Republic of the Philippines Rodrigo Roa Duterte, held Sunday a round of official talks at the Emiri Diwan. During the session they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and means of enhancing them in all fields, especially in infrastructure, agriculture, health and education investments, as well as increasing cooperation in the fields of experience exchange and expatriate labor.
