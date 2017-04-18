Duterte's job offer to kill addicts 'perverse' but...

The body of a man whom police said was killed during a drug related vigilante killing, lies next to his bicycle in Pasig, Metro Manila, Philippines February 1, 2017. Source: Reuters/Erik De Castro/File photo PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte has a "perverse" job offer for overseas Filipino workers returning home to find themselves unemployed - help him kill drug addicts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.