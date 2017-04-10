Duterte says will reinforce, not militarise, Philippines-controlled Spratlys islets

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he had ordered the military to reinforce areas in the South China Sea controlled by Manila to maintain the geopolitical balance, and assured China no "offensive weapons" would be placed there. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while answering questions during a news conference upon arrival from a trip to Myanmar and Thailand at an international airport in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.