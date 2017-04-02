Duterte, Misuari to begin talks next ...

Duterte, Misuari to begin talks next month

President Duterte revealed that him and Moro National Liberation Front will begin talks about the peace process in Mindanao next month. This following Misuari's visit to Duterte in the eve of the chief executive's birthday last week.

Chicago, IL

