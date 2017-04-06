Duterte: 'Malice, negligence key fact...

Duterte: 'Malice, negligence key factors for a fair verdict'

President Rodrigo Duterte has reminded prosecutors to always consider the principles of malice and negligence in weighing cases related to illegal drugs and corruption. The President issued the reminder to fiscals and prosecutors during the 29th Annual National Convention of Prosecutor's League of the Philippines at the Royce Hotel, Clark, Pampanga, on April 5, where he was the keynote speaker.

