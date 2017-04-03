Duterte insists conditions for bilateral ceasefire
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday, April 2, insisted that communists must abide by his four conditions before the government decides to sign a bilateral ceasefire agreement with the rebels. The President, who visited wounded soldiers at the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Barangay Patag, Cagayan de Oro City, said he desires peace but said a bilateral ceasefire agreement with the rebels cannot materialize if the conditions are not met.
