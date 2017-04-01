Drug suspect shot dead in Silay

A DRUG personality was shot to death by an unidentified man at Antonio Luna Interior, Barangay Mambulac in Silay City, Negros Occidental Thursday night. Superintendent Willy Diel, chief of Silay City Police Station, identified the fatality as Jun "Bong Bong" Guillargan, 40. He was allegedly a drug user and pusher.

