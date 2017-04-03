Dressed free-range chicken market in ...

Dressed free-range chicken market in Negros Occidental growing

THE Provincial Veterinary Office has monitored a growing demand for dressed free-range or native chicken among markets in Negros Occidental. Provincial Veterinarian Renante Decena said aside from public markets, wet markets and even supermarkets in malls now also sell dressed free-range chickens.

Chicago, IL

