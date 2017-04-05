DICT raps LGUs for slow processes for cell sites
THE Department of Information and Communication Technology appealed to the Local Government Units to cooperate in its campaign to accelerate the construction of cell sites in the country. DICT secretary Rodolfo Salalima said in the 1st Philippine Impact Sourcing Conference media briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel Wednesday, April 5 that less established cell sites in the country is among the reasons why internet services in the Philippines remain slow and inefficient as compared to other countries.
