DICT raps LGUs for slow processes for...

DICT raps LGUs for slow processes for cell sites

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE Department of Information and Communication Technology appealed to the Local Government Units to cooperate in its campaign to accelerate the construction of cell sites in the country. DICT secretary Rodolfo Salalima said in the 1st Philippine Impact Sourcing Conference media briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel Wednesday, April 5 that less established cell sites in the country is among the reasons why internet services in the Philippines remain slow and inefficient as compared to other countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar 11 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,860 • Total comments across all topics: 280,072,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC