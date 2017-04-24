DepEd trains indigenous people

By Mar Supnad The Department of Education recently conducted a Training-Workshop on Curriculum Contextualization for Indigenous People Community Representatives. The four-day activity - which was attended by about 20 IP elders from the IP education implementing divisions of Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac Province, Pampanga, Zambales, Angeles City, Olongapo City and Mabalacat City - addresses the need to capacitate those who are engaged with DepEd in the process of curriculum and learning resource development.

