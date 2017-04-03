Chris Martin Visits Coldplay Fan Figh...

Chris Martin Visits Coldplay Fan Fighting Cancer in Hospital Before Philippines Concert

15 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Chris Martin made a special stop before Coldplay 's concert in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday , visiting a sick super fan at the hospital. On his way to the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, Martin spent some time with Ken Santiago, a medical student at the University of the Philippines-Manila suffering from stage 4 cancer, as ABS-CBN News reports.

