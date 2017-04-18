Chinese coastguard accused of firing ...

Chinese coastguard accused of firing on Philippine fishing boat

Friday

A group of Filipino fishermen have accused China's coastguard of shooting at their vessel in disputed South China Sea waters, the Philippine authorities said Friday. Philippine officials said they were investigating the reported attack on the Princess Johann boat, which the crew said occurred near a Chinese-occupied section of the Spratly archipelago on March 27. "[Princess Johann] was reportedly fired upon seven times by a Chinese speedboat with seven Chinese coastguards on board," a Philippine Coast Guard statement said.

Chicago, IL

