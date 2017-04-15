China elated by Duterte's decision not to pursue visit in South China Sea

China elated by Duterte's decision no...

China has expressed elation over President Rodrigo Duterte's decision not to pursue his plan to visit Philippine-controlled islands in the South China Sea to raise flag. "We are glad that the Philippines choose to work with China to properly manage differences and advance cooperation, so as to deliver more benefit to our two peoples," Chinese Foreign Ministry Affairs spokesperson Lu Kang said in a press briefing Thursday .

