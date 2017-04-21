CEDF-IT rebrands, expands mandate

CEDF-IT rebrands, expands mandate

Change is coming. Cedf-IT managing director Wilfredo Sa-a Jr. shares the topics to be discussed at the 2017 Transformation Summit on May 22. INFORMATION technology and business process management industry players will gather on May 22 in Cebu for the 2017 Transformation Summit.

Chicago, IL

