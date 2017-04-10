Catholics in the Philippines re-enact crucifixion, pray for drug victims

Catholics in the Philippines re-enacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in a gory display of devotion on Good Friday, with actors costumed as Roman soldiers hammering nails of stainless steel through their hands and feet into wooden crosses. Masked penitents escort a man portraying Jesus Christ during the Good Friday re-enactment of the Passion of Christ in Boac, Marinduque, central Philippines April 14, 2017.

