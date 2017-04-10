Catholics in the Philippines re-enact crucifixion, pray for drug victims

Ruben Enaje, 57, who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 31st time, grimaces in pain as he was nailed on a wooden cross during a Good Friday crucifixion re-enactment in Cutud village, Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines April 14, 2017. A penitent grimaces in pain as he was nailed on a wooden cross during a Good Friday crucifixion re-enactment in Cutud village, Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines April 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.