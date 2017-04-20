Cagayan de Oro councilor calls vice mayor a - liar'

CAGAYAN de Oro City Councilor Lordan Suan Thursday, April 21, called Vice Mayor Joaquin Raineir Uy a "liar," saying the recommendation letter and the complaint affidavit sent to the latter's office were not submitted on the same day. Suan said it is contrary to Uy's claim that both letters came on the same day and was a form of "blackmail."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.