CA affirms Pemberton's conviction in ...

CA affirms Pemberton's conviction in Jennifer Laude death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Rey Panaligan The Court of Appeals has affirmed the 10-year prison term for homicide imposed by the Olongapo City regional trial court on United States Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton for the death of Filipino transgender Jeffrey "Jennifer" Laude on Oct. 11, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar 11 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC