Buildings damaged in quake-hit Philippines

Looking for signs of life: Workers clearing concrete debris as they search for possible casualties at the ruins of an old building that collapsed near the central market in General Santos, southern Philippines. - Reuters Manila: A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Philippines early yesterday, officials said, damaging several buildings and injuring two people as panicked residents fled the coast following a tsunami warning.

Chicago, IL

