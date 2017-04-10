Batangas earthquake reminds us again
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas last Tuesday, sending portions of the walls of the Taal Basilica crashing down, followed by 60 aftershocks that were felt all over Southern Luzon and Mindoro as well as Metro Manila and Bulacan. Before Batangas, there was Surigao in February, then Caraga, Davao, Socksargen, and Surigao again.
