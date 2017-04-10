Batangas earthquake reminds us again

Batangas earthquake reminds us again

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas last Tuesday, sending portions of the walls of the Taal Basilica crashing down, followed by 60 aftershocks that were felt all over Southern Luzon and Mindoro as well as Metro Manila and Bulacan. Before Batangas, there was Surigao in February, then Caraga, Davao, Socksargen, and Surigao again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar 11 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,691 • Total comments across all topics: 280,171,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC