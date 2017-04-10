At Least Six Dead as Philippine Troop...

At Least Six Dead as Philippine Troops Clash With Suspected Militants on Popular Tourist Island

At least six people have been killed in battle between Philippine forces and suspected Abu Sayyaf militants on a central resort island, far from the extremists' southern jungle bases and in a region where the U.S. government has warned the gunmen may be conducting kidnappings, officials said. The national police chief said a soldier died, and the military chief of staff reported that at least five gunmen were killed in an ongoing gunbattle in Inabanga town in Bohol province.

Chicago, IL

