At least 26 dead as bus plunges into ...

At least 26 dead as bus plunges into ravine in Philippines

Volunteers try to rescue passengers after a bus plunged into a deep ravine in Carranglan township, Nueva Ecija province in northern Philippines Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The bus lost its brakes and plunged into a deep ravine, killing dozens in one of the country's deadliest road accidents in years, officials said.

