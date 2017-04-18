At least 24 dead as Philippine bus plunges into ravine The brakes of the bus apparently failed as it negotiated a downhill road, the AP reported. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oRawh3 MANILA, Philippines - Philippine officials say at least 24 people have died after a passenger bus carrying about 45 people fell into a deep ravine in a northern mountain town in one of the deadliest vehicle accidents in the country in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.