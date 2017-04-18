At least 24 dead as Philippine bus pl...

At least 24 dead as Philippine bus plunges into ravine

12 hrs ago

At least 24 dead as Philippine bus plunges into ravine The brakes of the bus apparently failed as it negotiated a downhill road, the AP reported. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oRawh3 MANILA, Philippines - Philippine officials say at least 24 people have died after a passenger bus carrying about 45 people fell into a deep ravine in a northern mountain town in one of the deadliest vehicle accidents in the country in recent years.

Chicago, IL

