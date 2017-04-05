Arroyo expected to celebrate 70th birthday in Pampanga
Kapampangan supporters and political leaders are expected to troop to this town on Wednesday, April 5, to celebrate the natal day of former President now Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Mrs. Arroyo who has gone full circle in her political life turns 70 years old.
