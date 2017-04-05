Arroyo expected to celebrate 70th bir...

Arroyo expected to celebrate 70th birthday in Pampanga

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

Kapampangan supporters and political leaders are expected to troop to this town on Wednesday, April 5, to celebrate the natal day of former President now Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Mrs. Arroyo who has gone full circle in her political life turns 70 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar 11 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC