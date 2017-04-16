Army to Reds: Fulfill promise to rele...

Army to Reds: Fulfill promise to release 2 abducted soldiers in Sultan Kudarat

The Philippine Army's 10th Infantry Division urged Sunday the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army , to make good their promise to release two soldiers they abducted in Sultan Kudarat province last February. MB FILE - New People's Army guerrillas march on a road in Lumiad, Paquibato District, Davao City , the political arm of the CPP, accused the Armed Forces of the Philippines of refusing to suspend military operations to pave the way for the release of abducted soldiers in Mindanao, including Calucop and Garay.

