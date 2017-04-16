Army to Reds: Fulfill promise to release 2 abducted soldiers in Sultan Kudarat
The Philippine Army's 10th Infantry Division urged Sunday the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army , to make good their promise to release two soldiers they abducted in Sultan Kudarat province last February. MB FILE - New People's Army guerrillas march on a road in Lumiad, Paquibato District, Davao City , the political arm of the CPP, accused the Armed Forces of the Philippines of refusing to suspend military operations to pave the way for the release of abducted soldiers in Mindanao, including Calucop and Garay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC